Orioles vs. Braves: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Two of the hottest teams in baseball will square off one more time as the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves play the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday at a special early start time of 11:35 a.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be available to watch exclusively on Peacock or your local NBC station. Tyler Wells (2-1, 3.34 ERA) will look to continue his strong start for Baltimore against rookie Braves sensation Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.75).

The O’s lost game two on Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion, but Baltimore is still 7-3 in its last 10 contests and 22-11 overall — good for second place in the rugged AL East. They boast one of the stronger lineups and bullpens in the American League, although they’ll need more starting pitching to emerge behind Wells at some point.

Atlanta snatched a late victory with two runs in the eighth inning to grow their lead in the NL East to a whopping six games. With the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies struggling to get out of their own way right now, the division seems like the Braves’ to lose, as they boast as much starting pitching and lineup depth as any team in baseball.

The Braves enter as -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Orioles are +140 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Orioles vs. Braves

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Bryce Elder

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

To watch Sunday’s Orioles-Braves matchup, you can either turn to your local NBC station or purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.