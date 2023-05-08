MLB lineups for Monday, May 8: Andrew McCutchen returns for Pirates

Intro

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 8

Zack McKinstry leads off once again with Nick Maton back at third, Miguel Cabrera serving as the DH and Akil Baddoo getting a start in left.

#Tigers lineup today at Cleveland Guardians:



Zach McKinstry (RF)

Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (SS)

Nick Maton (3B)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Akil Baddoo (LF)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Andy Ibáñez (2B)

Eric Haase (C)



Joey Wentz (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 8, 2023

Some changes afoot for Cleveland, as David Fry spells Josh Naylor at first base while Gabriel Arias gets a start in right field.

Very interesting lineup the Guardians have rolling out for the series opener against the Tigers #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/eppf43LTkV — Brady Hamilton (@Brady_216) May 8, 2023

Charlie Blackmon gets a rare start in right while Kris Bryant serves as the DH, Brenton Doyle takes center, Randal Grichuk sits and Mike Moustakas spells C.J. Cron at first.

First of three in the Steel City. pic.twitter.com/RdrRgCcTpS — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) May 8, 2023

Andrew McCutchen returns to the lineup at DH while the recently recalled Chris Owings plays short and Rodolfo Castro mans second as Ji-Hwan Bae remains out with an ankle injury.

Here's how we'll line up tonight.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/eYTGcfJEG8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 8, 2023

Yandy Diaz will DH as Luke Raley gets a start at first with Taylor Walls at third and Jose Siri and Josh Lowe manning center and right field, respectively. Francisco Mejia spells Christian Bethancourt behind the plate.

#rays lineup vs. #orioles

1. Yandy Diaz (R) DH

2. Wander Franco (S) SS

3. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

4. Brandon Lowe (L) 2B

5. Taylor Walls (S) 3B

6. Josh Lowe (L) RF

7. Jose Siri (R) CF

8. Luke Raley (L) 1B

9. Francisco Mejia (S — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) May 8, 2023

Austin Hays will lead off against a lefty as Jorge Mateo starts at short, Adam Frazier plays second and Ramon Urias plays third. Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins both get a day off with Ryan McKenna starting in center.

Carlos Perez is all the way up to second in the lineup against a lefty and will DH, with Jesus Aguilar getting a start at first and Jordan Diaz at second while JJ Bleday sits.

Live from New York pic.twitter.com/OYejHGpYuc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 8, 2023

On the eve of Aaron Judge’s return, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in right with Aaron Hicks in left. Isiah Kiner-Falefa gets a rare start at third as DJ LeMahieu will DH and Oswald Peraza remains out with an ankle injury.

Lars Nootbaar leads off again with Nolan Gorman at second and Willson Contreras remaining in the DH spot. Andrew Knizner will catch while Brendan Donovan gets a start in left — which should become a theme with Tyler O’Neill on the IL.

Lineup for Game 1 on the North Side.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/h95waFdTVK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 8, 2023

Matt Mervis hasn’t sat since being promoted from Triple-A, while Trey Mancini gets a start at DH and Tucker Barnhart will handle catching duties.

Gavin Sheets moves to first to allow Andrew Vaughn a day at DH while Luis Robert bats cleanup again and Adam Haseley starts in right field.

Edward Olivares starts again in left and appears to have become a lock for regular playing time, as Nick Pratto starts at first, Maikel Garcia takes third and Michael Massey mans second.

Zack Greinke heads to the mound to open the four-game series vs. the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/EuY01Rxwfa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 8, 2023

The Dodgers are stacking lefties against Freddy Peralta, with David Peralta in left, Jason Heyward in right and Michael Busch at third.

Rowdy Tellez is back in the cleanup spot and will start at first base, while Brian Anderson mans third and Tyrone Taylor will play right.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup:

1. Christian Yelich (L) LF

2. Jesse Winker (L) DH

3. Willy Adames (R) SS

4. Rowdy Tellez (L) 1B

5. William Contreras (R) C

6. Brian Anderson (R) 3B

7. Brice Turang (L) 2B

8. Tyrone Taylor (R) RF

9. Joey Wiemer (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 8, 2023

