MLB lineups for Monday, May 8: Andrew McCutchen returns for Pirates

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Monday, May 8.

By Chris Landers Updated
Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 8

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry leads off once again with Nick Maton back at third, Miguel Cabrera serving as the DH and Akil Baddoo getting a start in left.

Some changes afoot for Cleveland, as David Fry spells Josh Naylor at first base while Gabriel Arias gets a start in right field.

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

Charlie Blackmon gets a rare start in right while Kris Bryant serves as the DH, Brenton Doyle takes center, Randal Grichuk sits and Mike Moustakas spells C.J. Cron at first.

Andrew McCutchen returns to the lineup at DH while the recently recalled Chris Owings plays short and Rodolfo Castro mans second as Ji-Hwan Bae remains out with an ankle injury.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

Yandy Diaz will DH as Luke Raley gets a start at first with Taylor Walls at third and Jose Siri and Josh Lowe manning center and right field, respectively. Francisco Mejia spells Christian Bethancourt behind the plate.

Austin Hays will lead off against a lefty as Jorge Mateo starts at short, Adam Frazier plays second and Ramon Urias plays third. Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins both get a day off with Ryan McKenna starting in center.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Carlos Perez is all the way up to second in the lineup against a lefty and will DH, with Jesus Aguilar getting a start at first and Jordan Diaz at second while JJ Bleday sits.

On the eve of Aaron Judge’s return, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in right with Aaron Hicks in left. Isiah Kiner-Falefa gets a rare start at third as DJ LeMahieu will DH and Oswald Peraza remains out with an ankle injury.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

Lars Nootbaar leads off again with Nolan Gorman at second and Willson Contreras remaining in the DH spot. Andrew Knizner will catch while Brendan Donovan gets a start in left — which should become a theme with Tyler O’Neill on the IL.

Matt Mervis hasn’t sat since being promoted from Triple-A, while Trey Mancini gets a start at DH and Tucker Barnhart will handle catching duties.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

Gavin Sheets moves to first to allow Andrew Vaughn a day at DH while Luis Robert bats cleanup again and Adam Haseley starts in right field.

Edward Olivares starts again in left and appears to have become a lock for regular playing time, as Nick Pratto starts at first, Maikel Garcia takes third and Michael Massey mans second.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET

The Dodgers are stacking lefties against Freddy Peralta, with David Peralta in left, Jason Heyward in right and Michael Busch at third.

Rowdy Tellez is back in the cleanup spot and will start at first base, while Brian Anderson mans third and Tyrone Taylor will play right.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

