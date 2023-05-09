Red Sox vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will air on NESN in the Red Sox market and Bally Sports South in the Braves market. Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox while veteran righty Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.38) will take the mound for the Braves.

The Red Sox finally saw their eight-game winning streak snapped on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, but it’s been hard to find fault in this start for a Boston team that most expected to struggle this season. The rotation has been a bit of an adventure due to ineffectiveness and injury, but Chris Sale appears to be rounding into form, and a make-shift offense has seen breakouts from Jarren Duran, Connor Wong and Enmanuel Valdez.

Despite a slew of injuries — with Max Fried the latest star to go down — Atlanta has flexed its depth en route to a 24-11 record and first place in the NL East. Morton, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder have held down the fort on the mound just well enough to allow Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and one of the league’s deepest lineups to carry the Braves.

Atlanta is a -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +155. The total is set at 10.

Red Sox vs. Braves

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Braves -180, Red Sox +155

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.