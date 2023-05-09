Astros vs. Angels: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and will also air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market and on Bally Sports West in the Angels market. It’s a star-studded matchup on the mound, as Framber Valdez (2-4, 2.60 ERA) goes for Houston while AL Cy Young and MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 2.54) pitches for L.A.

After a late-inning loss in game one on Monday, the Astros now find themselves back below .500 and in third place in the AL West. Houston’s lineup continues to struggle, although Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve are nearing returns from injury. The team had better hope they can provide some offensive juice, as the rotation just took two big hits with injuries to Luis Garcia (Tommy John) and Jose Urquidy (shoulder inflammation).

The Angels, meanwhile, continue to hang around, now 20-16 and in second place after Monday night’s win. The rotation behind Ohtani remains a major question mark, but Mike Trout has been as advertised, and the team has gotten just enough from players like Anthony Rendon and Hunter Renfroe to stay afloat in the AL West race.

The Angels check in as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Astros vs. Angels

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Angels -140, Astros +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.