Braves place ace Max Fried on the IL with a forearm strain

The Braves had already pushed back Fried’s scheduled start on Wednesday against the Red Sox, and now we know why.

By Chris Landers
Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on May 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Alarm bells went off a couple of days ago when the Atlanta Braves scratched Max Fried from his scheduled start on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, and now we know why: The NL Cy Young contender has been placed on the 15-day IL with a forearm strain.

Fried is coming off of easily his worst start of the year, when he gave up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks in six innings in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles last week. The lefty didn’t mention any discomfort after the game, and there was no noticeable dip in his velocity, but apparently something came up that the player and team felt compelled to flag. Atlanta has yet to announce a corresponding move, but Dylan Dodd — who’s struggled in two Major League stints so far this year — would be the most likely fill-in.

