Report: Giants promoting top 3B prospect Casey Schmitt for MLB debut vs. Nationals

It seems like there’s a top-100 prospect making his MLB debut just about every day now. Next up in the conga line: Giants infielder Casey Schmitt, who reportedly has a “strong chance” of being promoted to San Francisco ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

I’m hearing there’s a strong chance that Casey Schmitt is called up for tonight’s game. He’s off to a good start in AAA and has recently added second base to his work at third and short. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 9, 2023

A second-round pick out of San Diego State back in the 2020 MLB Draft, Schmitt at first was thought to be a glove-first third baseman — a former closer in college, he’s got more than enough arm strength — who might struggle to hit at the Major League level. But the righty made big strides with the bat last season, tearing his way through three levels of the Minors while posting a .854 OPS and 21 homers in 126 games. He’s consolidated those gains at Triple-A so far in 2023, hitting .313 so far with a homer and three steals, and if he can at least hold his own at the plate, he should find regular playing time thanks to very smooth defensive skills — especially as he’s added second base and a little shortstop to his repertoire this season.

Schmitt is a more interesting real-life player than a fantasy one — his ceiling is like a .270 average with 15-20 homers and a handful of steals — but he could be a mainstay toward the bottom of San Francisco’s lineup while providing real defensive value and versatility. If he continues to make strides with the bat, he could be an above-average starter in time. And in NL-only leagues, where a playing time floor is crucial, he’s a recommended add.