When will Alec Bohm return to Phillies lineup this season?

Already down Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall due to early-season injuries, the Phillies’ first base depth chart went from bad to worse on Thursday afternoon. Alec Bohm — who’d cooled off a bit in recent weeks but was still a perfectly solid, league-average bat — joined his fellow infielders on the IL with a hamstring ailment, retroactive to May 30.

Alec Bohm goes on the injured list with his hamstring issue.



Infielder Drew Ellis is on the lineup card for the Phillies today, off the bench. He has 100 big-league plate appearances (D-backs and Mariners). He’d hit .269/.380/.628 at Triple A. — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) June 1, 2023

Here’s the latest on Bohm’s status and when Phillies fans can expect him to be back in the lineup.

Alec Bohm injury update

Bohm first began to feel tightness in his hamstring this past weekend against the Atlanta Braves. The former first-round pick initially tried to play through it, but he’d sat out three of Philly’s last four games, and an MRI on Wednesday afternoon an MRI confirmed a strain.

We don’t yet know the severity of the injury, and the team has yet to release any sort of timetable for Bohm’s return, but the best-case scenario figures to be a couple of weeks. It’s unclear how the Phillies plan to handle first base in the meantime, especially against left-handed pitching — Bohm’s backup, Kody Clemens, has been basically unplayable against southpaws throughout his career. J.T. Realmuto could start at first base in a pinch, but that would nerf a large part of his value as a great defensive catcher. Weston Wilson and Drew Ellis are options from the Minors but both are unproven at the MLB level. If Bohm’s forced to miss more than the minimum 10 days, the team could wind up pursuing someone like Luke Voit in free agency.