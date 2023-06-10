Cubs vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Veteran righty Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.70 ERA) will make his fourth start of the year for Chicago, while reliever John Brebbia (2-0, 3.65) will start in what figures to be a bullpen game for the Giants.

Despite picking up a 3-2 win in the series opener on Friday night, the wheels appear to have come off for the Cubs. A 10-18 May — better than only the historically inept Oakland Athletics — has given way to a 3-5 June which has Chicago mired in fourth place in the NL Central at 27-36. Not much has gone right for the team over that stretch, but the offense has been particularly disappointing: What once seemed like one of the deepest groups in the National League has the worst wRC+ in all of baseball over the past two weeks amid an injury to Cody Bellinger and slumps from Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom and others. Despite Marcus Stroman’s best efforts, the Cubs don’t have the starting pitching depth to compensate, especially not with Justin Steele currently on the shelf.

Despite a bit of a patchwork starting rotation, the Giants just keep hanging around, entering play on Saturday third in the NL West at 32-31. With Ross Stripling and Alex Wood on the shelf and Sean Manaea struggling, manager Gabe Kapler has pieced things together nicely — in large part thanks to a bullpen that’s turned it around after a dismal April. This is a deeper offense than you think: With Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski and J.D. Davis enjoying bounce-back years and Thairo Estrada and LaMonte Wade Jr. wreaking havoc atop the lineup, the Giants are 10th in team OPS on the year.

San Francisco enters as the -145 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs at +125. The run total is set at 8.5.

