Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Tanner Houck (3-5, 5.46 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while New York turns to righty Domingo German (3-3, 3.69).

With a 3-2 win in the series opener on Friday night, the Red Sox have climbed back to .500, at 32-32 — though they’re still in the cellar in the rugged AL East. Chris Sale’s shoulder injury has left an already-thin starting rotation in crisis mode, with James Paxton and rookie Brayan Bello now the two most reliable options. Masataka Yoshida has been a revelation in his first season stateside, but with Rafael Devers mired in a prolonged slump — maybe his homer Friday is a sign that he’s turning it around, or just a sign that he continues to own Gerrit Cole — this lineup doesn’t have the firepower to make up for a pitching staff that’s putting them in a hole more often than not right now.

New York has been about as punchless as expected with Aaron Judge now on the injured list, falling to 36-27 and having lost three of four after the defeat last night. Judge has carried this offense almost single-handedly at times this season, and New York now finds itself relying on guys like Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney as every-day options in the outfield. With Luis Severino getting hit hard for the second straight time on Thursday, there’s going to be an awful lot of pressure on Cole and this bullpen for at least the next couple of weeks.

The Yankees enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

