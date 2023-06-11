Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. It’ll be a matchup of young righties on the mound, with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA) going for Boston while the Yankees turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96).

The Red Sox remain in the cellar in the rugged AL East, yo-yoing above and below .500. Chris Sale’s shoulder injury has left an already-thin starting rotation in crisis mode, with James Paxton and the rookie Bello now the two most reliable options. Masataka Yoshida has been a revelation in his first season stateside, but with Rafael Devers mired in a prolonged slump — maybe his homer Friday is a sign that he’s turning it around, or just a sign that he continues to own Gerrit Cole — this lineup doesn’t have the firepower to make up for a pitching staff that’s putting them in a hole more often than not right now.

New York has been about as punchless as expected with Aaron Judge now on the injured list, and it’ll take a Herculean effort to keep their heads above water in the rugged AL East over the next few weeks. Judge has carried this offense almost single-handedly at times this season, and New York now finds itself relying on guys like Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney as every-day options in the outfield. With Luis Severino getting hit hard for the second straight time on Thursday, there’s going to be an awful lot of pressure on Cole and this bullpen.

New York is the slight -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox checking in at +100. The run total is set at 9.

