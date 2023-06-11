Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will exclusively host Sunday’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. The Diamondbacks will send ace Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.75 ERA) to the hill, while the Tigers counter with struggling lefty Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.49).

If you had Arizona as your NL West leaders more than two months into the season, raise your hand, then put it back down because no one likes a liar. The D-backs are on a roll, having dropped just a single series over the last month and entering play on Sunday 2.5 games up on the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll has been the biggest reason why, making good on his prospect pedigree with a 13 homers and 18 steals so far this year. The starting rotation may not be postseason-ready — things get dicey very quickly behind Gallen, especially if Merrill Kelly ever stops pitching like an ace — but this is a deep, solid lineup with a bullpen that’s come into its own of late.

The Tigers were peskier than anticipated over the first couple of months, but the air has come out of the balloon of late with nine losses in their last 10 games. The lineup is arguably the worst in baseball, with exactly one regular (Zach McKinstry) boasting an OPS above league average now that Riley Greene’s on the shelf with a leg injury. Injuries have struck the pitching staff too, with Eduardo Rodriguez’s breakout season cut short by a finger ailment. Those two were Detroit’s best players this season, and have left an already-thin roster searching for answers.

The D-backs enter as heavy -195 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Tigers check in at +165. The run total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Joey Wentz

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks -195, Tigers +165

To watch Sunday’s Diamondbacks-Tigers matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.