Elly De La Cruz turns on jets, runs out infield single [Video]

Cincinnati Reds rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been a human highlight reel since making his debut last Tuesday. So how about another one this afternoon? Here he is turning on the jets for an infield single against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Elly can turn anything into a hit



(via @Reds)

pic.twitter.com/9UUTf70cz9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 11, 2023

He proclaimed himself as the “fastest man in the world” yesterday and listen, who am I to dispute this claim? LOOK AT HIM!

De La Cruz is living up to his billing as the No. 4 ranked farm system prospect in the majors and he’s been electric since stepping up to the majors. He’s stolen bases, he’s crushed 458-foot homers, and now he’s shown that he can turn a routine grounder into a base hit in the blink of an eye. As a five-tool player, he could very well be the cornerstone of the Reds’ franchise for years to come and help turn them into a contender.