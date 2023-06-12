Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani top AL and NL in first All-Star voting update

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially less than a month away, and voting to determine who’ll start this year’s Midsummer Classic is heating up. The first phase of the fan vote began at the end of May, and on Monday the MLB office released its first official ballot update.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was the top overall vote-getter in the National League, while Shohei Ohtani led the way in the American League — and is the only player currently over one million votes.

Your current AL and NL leading All-Star vote-getters:

AL: Shohei Ohtani, 924,182

Acuna Jr. continues to lead the way for the Braves’ elite offense, with a .331/.402/.563 slash line including 13 homers, 37 RBI and an NL-leading 28 steals. Ohtani, meanwhile, continues to be arguably the most remarkable player the game’s ever seen. The two-way superstar has a 152 OPS+ with 18 homers and nine steals at the plate to go with a 3.32 ERA (and 102 strikeouts in just 76 innings) on the mound.

With the voting power of an entire nation behind them, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the way with three starters — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman — for the AL. On the NL side, both the Atlanta Braves (Acuna Jr., Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez) have three starters apiece.

The Boston Red Sox don’t have a single starter currently, while the New York Yankees have just one: Aaron Judge, who’s been just as good as he was during his 62-homer campaign last year but is currently on the IL with a toe injury.

Shortly after phase one ends at noon ET on the 22nd, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus the top six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will automatically be named a starter, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during phase two, which will begin on Monday, June 26.

In phase two, fans will vote between the top two vote-getters at each position (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) to determine who will start. Phase two will end June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, with the winners revealed later that same day. The full 23-man rosters for both leagues will be revealed on Sunday, July 2.

Continuing the usual tradition, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the American League squad after winning last season’s AL pennant (and the World Series), while Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson will manage the National League squad after winning last year’s NL pennant.