Former Mets, Nats infielder Daniel Murphy signs Minor League deal with Angels

Amid several injuries to their infield, the Los Angeles Angels have turned to a familiar name for help. The team announced on Monday that it had signed former New York Mets, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies second baseman Daniel Murphy to a Minor League contract. The 38-year-old Murphy had been playing for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League this season, and will now report to L.A.’s Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City.

Murphy has been hitting well for Long Island, slashing .331/.410/.451 with two homers, nine doubles and 19 RBI in 37 games. He last appeared in the Majors back in 2020, when he posted a woeful .608 OPS with just three homers in 40 games for the Rockies. At his peak, though, the lefty was among the best pure hitters in the game, hitting .309/.357/.495 with an average of 41 doubles and 18 homers a year while making three All-Star teams from 2014 to 2018.

He was also among its best performers in the clutch. If there’s a lasting memory of Murphy, it’s probably his legendary run for the Mets during the 2015 postseason, in which he slashed .328/.391/.724 — including 9-for-17 in the NLCS, eventually winning series MVP honors — while helping New York capture the NL pennant. He still holds the record for most consecutive playoff games with a homer at six.

Of course, we’re many years removed from that run now, and if this seems like a bit of a desperate ploy from the Angels, that’s probably because it is. L.A. enters play on Monday at 36-31, 6.5 games out in the AL West and 1.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. As if the sport’s longest postseason drought wasn’t enough, the team also feels the heat this season in large part because a deep run would seem to be their best (and only?) hope of retaining Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani will be a free agent after the season and has said he wants to play for a contender.

Murphy played first and second bases with the Ducks, but at age 38 and with the new rules limiting infield shifts, he would likely be relegated to first base (or DH) in the big leagues. Four players have started at least 14 games at first base for the Halos (Brandon Drury, Jake Lamb, Matt Thaiss, Jared Walsh) and they’ve combined to hit a weak .226/.286/.367 with eight home runs.

It’s unclear whether the Angels are simply giving Murphy an audition in Triple-A, or if they’re planning to call him up after a few tune-up games. Los Angeles has only 767 plate appearances from lefties this year (289 by Ohtani), the fourth-fewest in baseball. Murphy might be able to solve the team’s first base and lineup-balance issues. If nothing else, it’s a zero-risk move.