Yankees vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and PIX 11 in the Mets market. Righty Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA) will look to get back on track for the Yankees, while the Mets turn to ace Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71).

The Yankees have lost two series in a row since Aaron Judge went on the injured list a week ago, falling to 38-29 overall and nine games back in the AL East. New York just doesn’t have the firepower to afford losing their MVP — they’ve averaged fewer than three runs per game over that timespan — and though the team has done an admirable job piecing together a solid pitching staff (and one of baseball’s best bullpens) despite a bevy of injuries, the margin for error is very slim right now with how few runs they’re scoring. With Nestor Cortes on the shelf, Severino struggling amid alarmingly reduced velocity and Gerrit Cole regressing a bit after a great start, this is danger time for New York in the rugged AL East.

Things are arguably even worse for the Mets right now, as a series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend dropped them to fourth place in the NL East at 31-35. As if that weren’t concerning enough, Pete Alonso’s wrist injury will keep him out for at least the next three weeks, robbing New York of its one consistent run producer this year. Scherzer has shown encouraging signs lately, but he, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga are going to have to do some heavy lifting to keep this team within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets enter as -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees the +140 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees vs. Mets

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Mets local broadcast: PIX 11

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Mets -165, Yankees +140

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.