Aaron Boone: Yankees not considering demotion for struggling Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees are desperate for answers at the plate right now, with the fourth-lowest OPS in baseball in the month of June — and averaging fewer than three runs per game since Aaron Judge landed on the injured list early last week. While he’s far from the only reason for the team’s struggles — Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t done much of anything since returning from the IL earlier this month, while Anthony Rizzo has fallen into an ill-timed slump — the recent play of shortstop Anthony Volpe certainly hasn’t helped.

The team’s top prospect entering the year, Volpe won the starting job with a monster Spring Training in which he slashed .309/.415/.618 with three homers in 55 at-bats. But he’s looked overwhelmed in his first taste of the Majors, with a .605 OPS and a whopping 77 strikeouts across 67 games this season. In the midst of a brutal 8-for-68 slump over the last 24 days, fans and media members alike have begun to wonder whether a trip back to the Minors may be the best thing for both Volpe and the team. Manager Aaron Boone, however, told the Talkin’ Yanks podcast on Tuesday that he disagrees:

Aaron Boone says sending Anthony Volpe down to the Minor Leagues is not something the Yankees are talking about



"What I'm seeing is in my opinion a guy that is still helping us win games but I'm confident will continue to be in the middle of helping us win games" — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 13, 2023

A lot of this is manager-speak, as it’s part of Boone’s job to go to bat for his guys — especially someone as young as an important to the franchise’s long-term outlook as Volpe. Still, the claim that Volpe is helping the Yankees win games right now just doesn’t seem to hold water, as he rates out pretty poorly by most defensive metrics in addition to his struggles at the plate.

New York remains pot-committed to Volpe moving forward, as it’s largely avoided adding any competition for him at shortstop — while making him essentially untouchable in trade talks — over the past couple of years. There are other options, though: Fellow top prospect Oswald Peraza, for example, has been crushing the ball at Triple-A of late and could warrant another look at the Major League level. (Of course, there’s also no guaranteed that Peraza would fare any better than his former teammate, as he’s currently got a career .259/.368/.346 line over 30 MLB games.)

As frustrating as it is watching Volpe struggle on a nightly basis right now — and I’m sure he’s feeling it even more than Yankees fans are — the fact of the matter is that this is the culmination of GM Brian Cashman’s vision, the product of several years spent avoiding the deep end of the free agency pool and refusing to add to the offense despite several consecutive postseason flameouts. It’s too early to hit the panic button on Volpe’s long-term outlook just yet, but if things don’t turn around soon, New York appears to be heading for another frustrating finish.