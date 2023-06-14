Yankees vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The Yankees turn to ace Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.84 ERA) as they look to sweep their crosstown rivals, while the Mets will give the ball to Cole’s old Houston Astros teammate, Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.85).

The Yankees picked up a roller-coaster win in game one of this two-game set on Tuesday night, and it was a desperately needed one for the Bombers — who had lost two series in a row since Aaron Judge went on the injured list a week ago. New York now sits third in the AL East at 39-29, and while they manufactured seven runs in last night’s win, this lineup just hasn’t been able to produce with Judge on the shelf this year. The team has done an admirable job piecing together a solid pitching staff (and one of baseball’s best bullpens) despite a bevy of injuries, the margin for error is very slim right now with how few runs they’re scoring. With Nestor Cortes on the shelf, Luis Severino struggling amid alarmingly reduced velocity and Cole regressing a bit after a great start, this is danger time for New York in the rugged AL East.

That goes double for the Mets right now, as last night’s defeat (following a series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend) dropped them even further into fourth place in the NL East at 31-36. As if that weren’t concerning enough, Pete Alonso’s wrist injury will keep him out for at least the next three weeks, robbing New York of its one consistent run producer this year. This team desperately needs Verlander, Max Scherzer and Kodai Senga to do some heavy lifting to stay within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves, but Verlander can’t seem to string together two quality starts in a row.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets checking in as narrow -115 favorites and the Yankees at -105. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees vs. Mets

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Mets -115, Yankees -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.