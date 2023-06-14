White Sox vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Chicago will give the ball to righty Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.19 ERA), while the Dodgers go for the sweep behind ever-reliable ace Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95).

Just as the White Sox looked like they may be healthy and ready to make a run in the woeful AL Central, Chicago has dropped three in a row — two at home to the Miami Marlins and game one of their three-game set with the Dodgers on Tuesday night. The South Siders have gotten a star turn from Luis Robert, but Eloy Jimenez is on the IL once again while big names like Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi and Tim Anderson fail to produce at the plate. Clevinger and Michael Kopech have been pleasant surprises in the rotation, but this team needs its stars — including struggling ace Dylan Cease — to start playing like it if they hope to contend.

L.A. picked up a much-needed win on Tuesday night, but the Dodgers have had a rough time of late, going just 4-6 over their last 10 games and watching the Arizona Diamondbacks open up a three-game lead atop the NL West. Kershaw has been as reliable as ever, but injuries have decimated the rest of the team’s rotation — from Julio Urias to Dustin May to Ryan Pepiot to Michael Grove — and while Tony Gonsolin and rookie phenom Bobby Miller have picked up some of the slack, the Dodgers are still a bit light on viable arms right now. That puts a lot of pressure on a lineup that’s thinner than it has been in years past, both thanks to Gavin Lux’s spring knee injury and also the decision to let rookies James Outman and Miguel Vargas learn on the job.

The Dodgers enter as prohibitive -275 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox checking in as +230 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

