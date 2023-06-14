A’s upset Rays in front of packed Coliseum on ‘reverse boycott’ night

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nevada state passed a $380 million bill to help fund the Oakland Athletics’ proposed baseball stadium in Las Vegas. The state assembly will vote in the next day or two, and barring something unforeseen they’re expected to do the same. Nothing is official until MLB owners convene for a vote of their own ahead of the All-Star break, but at this point it feels like the writing is on the wall: The A’s will be on the move.

For at least a few hours on Tuesday night, though, none of that mattered. Because for now, the team is still in Oakland, and Oakland decided to show owner John Fisher and everyone else just what they’ll be missing by taking baseball from the East Bay.

This is how you reverse boycott.



Never seen anything like this #Athletics #SellTheTeam pic.twitter.com/h5tp5FVnzm — Dan Moore (@DmoWriter) June 14, 2023

For the past couple of months, A’s fans in Oakland have been boycotting the team’s games, hoping to send a message to Fisher and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after years of crumbling infrastructure and a microscopic payrolls. But with the Las Vegas relocation gathering real momentum, they decided to flip that script — holding a “reverse boycott” for the A’s matchup with the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Oakland had been last by a mile in average attendance this season at less than 9,000 fans per game. On Tuesday, they more than tripled that number, with an announced attendance of nearly 28,000.

The announced attendance at the Oakland A's reverse boycott game: 27,759.



And the crowd has been absolutely electric. Constantly engaged, chanting for John Fisher to sell the team and trying to remind everyone that Oakland losing baseball is a genuinely bad thing for the sport. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 14, 2023

Things kicked off with a rowdy pregame tailgate, including music, food, games and free kelly green t-shirts that read “SELL” in block letters. In case that weren’t a clear-enough message, fans didn’t hold back in letting Fisher know exactly how they feel about his proposed move:

Powerful stuff right here.



Huge thank you to Oakland fans for welcoming me with open arms tonight.



Make sure to follow @CBSSports on TikTok to see all of the scenes from the reverse boycott. pic.twitter.com/io2sNejsWJ — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 14, 2023

Even the youngest fans got in on the act:

“John Fisher is a poo poo head ” pic.twitter.com/cp5LAFLzZT — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) June 14, 2023

That was nothing compared to what happened once the game actually started, as A’s fans kicked off a “sell the team!” chant so loud they convinced their own pitcher, Hogan Harris, that his PitchCom earpiece had malfunctioned:

A's fans are LOUD tonight



27,759 fans in attendance tonight pic.twitter.com/UM7NBW1iEi — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 14, 2023

Even with a packed house for the first time all year, this was still a historic mismatch — an A’s team that entered play at 18-50 (on pace for among the worst records in the history of the sport) going up against a 48-21 Rays team. And for most of the game, things didn’t look great, as a succession of Tampa relievers held Oakland’s lineup scoreless through six innings.

But A’s players weren’t about to let everyone head home without a win. Harris did yeoman’s work, firing seven shutout innings to keep his team within striking distance. And then, in the bottom of the seventh, Brent Rooker doubled home Jace Peterson to tie things up:

Brent Rooker ties it with an RBI double

pic.twitter.com/LDfEXhaDVx — Baseballer (@TheBsblr) June 14, 2023

Carlos Perez quickly followed with an RBI ground to put the home team ahead in the bottom of the eighth:

Listen to how loud it is in Oakland for Carlos Perez's go-ahead RBI groundout pic.twitter.com/rBSYNbG92Z — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) June 14, 2023

From there, all that was left was for closer Trevor May to slam the door on the team’s seventh — seventh! — consecutive win:

What a night.



What a win for the Athletics. pic.twitter.com/zwYe7aBvkC — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 14, 2023

Of course, in the long run, the reverse boycott isn’t likely to change much of anything. The Nevada legislature appears to have its mind made up, and there’s nothing to suggest that MLB owners won’t follow suit once stadium funding has been secured. If Fisher were willing to be swayed by popular sentiment, the move to Vegas would’ve been nixed a long time ago.

But baseball in Oakland deserve to be remembered for more than a record-low payroll and an empty, crumbling ballpark. It deserves to be remembered for the countless iconic players who’ve called the city home, for the four World Series titles the franchise has won there, for a fan base that — despite playing home games on a football field that was notoriously difficult to get to and often harbored literal wildlife — developed a well-deserved reputation as among baseball’s rowdiest. It deserved, in short, exactly what the city and the players on the field delivered on Tuesday night, with no help from Fisher or team president Dave Kaval or anyone else.