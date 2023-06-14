Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida both out of Red Sox lineup on Wednesday

After consecutive one-run losses to the Colorado Rockies, the Boston Red Sox come into Wednesday night’s game in desperate need of a win. But they’ll have to get it with their two best hitters on the bench: Both Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida are absent from Alex Cora’s lineup.
Red Sox tonight:— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 14, 2023
Refsnyder LF, Turner 3B, Verdugo RF, Duvall DH, Arroyo 2B, K. Hernández CF, Casas 1B, Wong C, Reyes SS
Yes, Colorado will be starting lefty Austin Gomber, but neither Devers (.827 OPS against left-handed pitchers) nor Yoshida (.742) have extreme platoon splits — and Gomber has allowed a .377/.443/.717 line to left-handed hitters this year anyway. Devers homered twice on Tuesday night, while Yoshida got a day off on Monday. And again, Boston really needs this game, both to avoid the stain of a home sweep at the hands of a last-place team and also to try and keep pace with the rest of the AL Wild Card contenders (not to mention the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays).
No reason has been given for either absence, so for now we have to assume that this is just a rest day for both players. Justin Turner will take over third base with Devers out, while lefty-masher Rob Refsnyder gets a start in left and will bat leadoff. If Boston drops three in a row while their offense struggles to score, we’d really hate to be Cora after the game.