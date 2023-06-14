Watch Ronald Acuna Jr. make 461 feet to dead center field look way too easy

The Majors are full of very large human beings who can hit a baseball a very, very long way: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez, you get the idea. But I would posit that no one, not even the sluggers named above, can make a 461-foot homer feel as effortless as Ronald Acuna Jr. did on Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers. Behold:

It looked like a swing that Acuna Jr. might pull out while taking it easy during batting practice, and then the next thing you know the ball is nearly so far up the batter’s eye in dead center that you can barely see it on your screen. And that’s to dead center. Oh, and did we mention he also swiped his NL-leading 29th steal earlier in the day?

Judge is probably the best hitter in baseball right now, but Acuna Jr. is leaving no doubt that he’s the guy who can do the most things at an elite level — a true five-tool talent, if you will. The game power is clearly top-of-the-scale, and he ranks at or near the top of the league in average exit velocity (99th percentile), sprint speed (76th percentile, and even that might be selling short how fast he is when he really cuts loose) and arm strength (a mind-boggling 100th percentile). He came into Wednesday’s double-header hitting .328/.399/.560, with 13 homers to go with 28 steals — on pace for the first 30/70 season in the history of the sport. Let’s just go ahead and hand him the NL MVP Award now.