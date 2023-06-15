Angels vs. Rangers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington and will air on Bally Sports West in the Angels market and Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market. L.A. will send MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.22 ERA) to the mound against red-hot Texas righty Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49).

The Angels have played much better over the past few weeks as they try desperately to snap the sport’s longest postseason drought (and help convince Ohtani that he should stick around with free agency looming). After two wins in three games in Texas, Los Angeles is 8-2 in their last 10, with a lineup that’s beginning to wake up in support of Ohtani and Mike Trout. Ohtani’s bat has been the hottest on the team of late, as he’s hitting .500 with five home runs and 10 runs batted in through his last seven games. But while he’s been solid on the mound this season, he does have a 4.50 ERA in his last seven outings and has struggled with his command a bit. There are still questions in the starting rotation, but if Griffin Canning and Reid Detmers can find some consistency, L.A. has as much talent as anyone.

It’s looking like it could be a historic season for the Rangers, who’ve been one of the best teams in baseball this year — and that’s with Jacob deGrom going down with Tommy John surgery. Marcus Semien is a candidate for MVP atop the order, while Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe have been among the game’s premier run producers. With Eovaldi stepping up and looking like one of the top free agent signings of this past offseason, Texas enters play Thursday tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the second-best record in MLB behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.

Angels vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -135, Angels +115

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.