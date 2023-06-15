Las Vegas native Bryce Harper: Proposed A’s relocation ‘just not right’

The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas is looking more and more like a done deal. On Wednesday, the Nevada legislature granted final approval to a bill that would allocate some $380 million in public funding toward a proposed $1.5 billion new baseball stadium on the south end of the Strip. It still needs to be signed into law by governor Joe Lombardo, and MLB’s owners still need to vote to approve the team’s relocation, but both of those are expected to happen at some point over the next two to three weeks.

But while owner John Fisher may finally have the shiny new ballpark (and friendly state government) he’s always wanted, he continues to lose the war of public opinion — even with Vegas’ most famous baseball export. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, who attended Las Vegas High School and still makes his offseason home in nearby Henderson, had some harsh words about the proposed move on Wednesday afternoon, arguing that his city would be better served with a new expansion franchise rather than poaching the A’s from Oakland.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland,” Harper told USA Today Sports. “It’s just not right. They have so much history in Oakland. You’re taking a team out of a city. I’m pretty sad because of all of the history and all of the greatness they’ve seen there. I see the A’s as Oakland. I don’t see them as Vegas.”

The two-time NL MVP compared the potential Las Vegas A’s to the city’s two other professional sports franchises, the Golden Knights of the NHL and the NFL’s Raiders. He thinks it’ll be tough for the team to win over residents without an organic connection.

“Look at the Knights — they won the Cup, but they were an expansion franchise,” Harper said. “They were Vegas-born, as people would say. It’s the first team that came to Vegas. I don’t think you can really match that.

“It’s just going to be tough for those guys. It was tough for the Raiders last year. People thought the Raiders would be successful. Maybe they will be, but you have to build a fan base.”

Harper and the Phillies will open a three-game series in Oakland against the A’s on Friday, although it remains to be seen what sort of crowd will show up after fans packed the Coliseum in a “reverse boycott” on Tuesday. That against the Tampa Bay Rays drew 27,759 in attendance, Oakland’s largest home crowd of the season and more than triple the team’s home average of 8,555.