Yankees vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NESN in the Red Sox market. New York will send righty Domingo German (4-3, 3.49 ERA) to the mound while the Red Sox hand the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23).

The Yankees have managed to stay afloat with Aaron Judge on the injured list, entering play Friday at 39-30, but staying afloat might not cut it given how competitive the top of the AL (and the AL East specifically) is shaping up to be this year. Until Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton start heating up, New York is going to have to keep manufacturing offense from unusual places — names like Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney and Willie Calhoun have emerged as invaluable pieces, which probably isn’t where you want to be — and rely on arguably the league’s best bullpen to keep winning close games.

At least New York can take heart in the fact that things are even more dysfunctional for their long-time rivals right now. The Red Sox avoided a home sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies with a win on Wednesday, but they’re still mired in last place at 34-35, and these aren’t the sorts of series a team with postseason hopes can afford to be losing. Rafael Devers has finally started to heat up recently, but he hasn’t gotten much help (Boston is just 20th in wRC+ over the last two weeks), and they’re going to have to outhit teams with Chris Sale on the shelf for the foreseeable future. James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello have all been promising of late, but there’s still not a ton of pitching depth for the Red Sox to fall back on.

Boston enters as the narrow -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees at +100. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. Tanner Houck

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -120, Yankees +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.