Pirates vs. Brewers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ageless lefty Rich Hill (6-5, 4.23 ERA) takes the mound for the Bucs, while Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.48) looks to continue his strong form for the Brewers.

Pittsburgh comes in having dropped six of their last nine games, but given the sorry state of the NL Central right now, they’re still in first place at 34-33. The Pirates continue to overachieve at the plate, with Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski leading one of the most offensively potent outfields in baseball right now. If former top prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes can get it going (1.041 OPS over the last two weeks), that would make this lineup even deeper. Pittsburgh has also gotten a breakout season on the mound from another former top prospect, Mitch Keller, but the team’s bevy of young arms — Johan Oviedo, Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz are all 25 or younger — have been as inconsistent as you’d expect.

Just half a game behind Pittsburgh are the Brewers, who enter play Friday at 34-34 despite injuries to starters Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Eric Lauer. For a team build around its starting pitching, that could have been a crippling blow, but Teheran has been a revelation of late, while Corbin Burnes is beginning to heat up after a slow start. Milwaukee is going to have to continue to win close, low-scoring games (they’re 10-4 in one-run games this year), because this offense remains anemic. Only two Brewers have reached double-digit homers, and no regular has an OPS higher than Christian Yelich’s .791.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers checking in as narrow -115 favorites. The Pirates are -105, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Pirates vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Julio Teheran

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Brewers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Brewers -115, Pirates -105

To watch Friday’s Pirates-Brewers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.