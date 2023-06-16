White Sox vs. Mariners: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Chicago righty Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA) will look to continue his red-hot form against promising Mariners rookie Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80).

It’s been one step forward, one step back for the White Sox as they try to climb back into the race for a dismal AL Central division (they enter play on Friday at 30-40 but just 5.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins). Chicago has stabilized after a miserable 8-21 start, but every time it seems like they’re set to get healthy and go on a run, they find a way to drop a game or two. Injuries have certainly played a part in that, as Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez have all spent time on the shelf this year. But aside from Robert, all of those big names — plus others like Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and Andrew Benintendi — have played below their pedigrees. Jake Burger has been a revelation subbing in for Moncada at third base, and Cease looked like his old self while striking out 10 Los Angeles Dodgers in his most recent start; the talent is still here, and no one is running away with this division if the Sox can get out of their own way.

It’s been a bit of a disappointing follow-up to the Mariners’ magical 2022 season, as Seattle enters play on Friday at 33-34 and well behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in the AL West. Logan Gilbert’s regression has hurt a rotation that’s already lost Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales to injury, while what was supposed to be the heart of the lineup — Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh — have all been stuck in neutral so far. Jarred Kelenic’s long-awaited breakout is a great sign, and Julio has shown signs of busting out recently, but Seattle’s bats need to do more to help out Gilbert, Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

The Mariners enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox as slight +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

White Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Bryan Woo

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: N/A

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Mariners -130, White Sox +110

To watch Friday’s White Sox-Mariners matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.