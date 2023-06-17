Guardians vs. Diamondbacks: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix and will air on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Guardians market and Bally Sports Arizona in the Diamondbacks market. Cleveland will send ace Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA) to the mound against D-backs lefty Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86).

Cleveland’s moribund offense let it down once again in a 5-1 loss in the series opener on Friday night, the story of the Guardians’ season so far. After manufacturing just enough run support to get within one game of the ALCS last year, Cleveland enters play on Saturday at 32-37 (although that’s still good for second in the miserable AL Central). The Guardians’ pitching can still match up with just about anyone — with rookies Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee already thriving and top prospect Gavin Williams waiting in the wings — but with Triston McKenzie now back on the shelf with elbow discomfort, there’s even more pressure on this underachieving lineup. Getting top catching prospect Bo Naylor this weekend will certainly help, at least.

The D-backs suffered a minor setback while losing three of four to the Phillies this week, but Arizona bounced back on Friday, and this has still been a dream start in the desert. The Snakes don’t have a ton of pitching depth behind the 1-2 punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but the bullpen has overachieved so far, while NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll has paced a surprisingly dangerous lineup. Arizona enters play on Saturday atop the NL West at 42-28.

Cleveland enters as the narrow -115 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Diamondbacks right behind at -105. The run total is set at 9.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Tommy Henry

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Guardians -115, Diamondbacks -105

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.