Rays vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego. Zach Eflin (8-2, 3.28 ERA) will get the ball for Tampa, while San Diego sends lefty Blake Snell (2-6, 3.78) to the mound against his former team.

Behind yet another sensational start from lefty Shane McClanahan, the Rays just kept on rolling in the series opener on Friday, upping their MLB-best record to 51-22 — and stretching their lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East to six games. McClanahan continues to make a compeling AL Cy Young case, while Eflin and the recently returned Tyler Glasnow hold down a Tampa rotation that was ravaged by injury earlier this season. The Rays lineup has cooled off a bit since their historic start, but this is still a dynamic group against both lefties and righties, with Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena spearheading the attack.

Prior to Friday night’s setback, the Padres had finally started living up to their star-studded roster’s potential. A sluggish start still has them at 33-36, just fourth in the NL West, but if Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and the revived Manny Machado keep hitting like this — San Diego has the second-best wRC+ since the calendar flipped to June — there’s still plenty of time for this time to make noise in the NL. They’ll need the big names in their rotation — from Snell to Yu Darvish to Joe Musgrove — to hold up their end of the bargain, though.

San Diego enters as the narrow -115 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rays right behind at -105. The run total is set at 8.5

Rays vs. Padres

Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Padres local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Padres -115, Rays -105

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.