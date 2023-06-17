Yankees vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Righty Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA) will get the ball for New York against promising Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78).

The Yankees have managed to stay afloat okay with Aaron Judge on the injured list, but after getting shellacked in a 15-5 loss on Friday night, it’s clear that staying afloat might not cut it given how competitive the top of the AL (and the AL East specifically) is shaping up to be this year. Until Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton start heating up, New York is going to have to keep manufacturing offense from unusual places — names like Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney and Willie Calhoun have emerged as invaluable pieces, which probably isn’t where you want to be — and rely on arguably the league’s best bullpen to keep winning close games. There’s not a lot of margin for error here, and New York certainly can’t afford for the known quantities it has left in its rotation to pitch as poorly as Domingo German did yesterday.

The Red Sox avoided a home sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies with a win on Wednesday, then routed their arch rivals to get back to .500 at 35-35. Rafael Devers has been sensational recently, but he hadn’t gotten much help prior to Friday night. With Chris Sale (and now likely Tanner Houck after his frightening injury yesterday) on the shelf, Boston will have to hope that their 15-run outburst is a sign that Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo and Co. are back to hitting like they did earlier this year. James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello have all been promising of late, but there’s still not a ton of pitching depth for the Red Sox to fall back on.

The Red Sox enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees the +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Brayan Bello

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Red Sox local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -135, Yankees +115

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.