Yankees vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host game two of Sunday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) will look to get back on track for New York, while the Red Sox send promising young righty Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78) to the mound.

The Yankees have managed to stay afloat okay with Aaron Judge on the injured list, but after getting shellacked in a 15-5 loss on Friday night, it’s clear that staying afloat might not cut it given how competitive the top of the AL (and the AL East specifically) is shaping up to be this year. Until Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton start heating up, New York is going to have to keep manufacturing offense from unusual places — names like Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney and Willie Calhoun have emerged as invaluable pieces, which probably isn’t where you want to be — and rely on arguably the league’s best bullpen to keep winning close games. There’s not a lot of margin for error here, and New York certainly can’t afford for the known quantities it has left in its rotation to pitch as poorly as Domingo German did on Friday.

The Red Sox avoided a home sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies with a win on Wednesday, then routed their arch rivals to get back to .500 at 35-35. Rafael Devers has been sensational recently, but he hadn’t gotten much help prior to Friday night. With Chris Sale (and now likely Tanner Houck after his frightening injury on Friday) on the shelf, Boston will have to hope that their 15-run outburst is a sign that Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo and Co. are back to hitting like they did earlier this year. James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and Bello have all been promising of late, but there’s still not a ton of pitching depth for the Red Sox to fall back on.

Boston enters as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook tonight, with the Yankees as the +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Brayan Bello

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -140, Yankees +120

