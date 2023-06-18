Orioles vs. Cubs: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will exclusively host Sunday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Dean Kremer (7-3, 4.74 ERA) will start for the O’s, while Jameson Taillon (2-4, 6.70) gets the ball for the home team.

After having won six of their previous seven games, Baltimore has dropped the first two this weekend in Chicago and will look to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon. The O’s still find themselves at 43-27, comfortably in second place in the AL East and in the driver’s seat in the AL Wild Card race, but some warning signs have emerged. Injuries to Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle have put stress on the lineup, but Baltimore is still scoring runs consistently thanks to a resurgent Gunnar Henderson and contributions from unexpected sources like Ryan O’Hearn and Aaron Hicks. The real problem is the pitching: The Orioles rotation has been a sore spot all year, with Tyler Wells the only starter with an ERA under 4, while the bullpen that had been baseball’s best over the first two months is just 18th in ERA since the start of June. Baltimore is always going to be able to score runs, but they need a bit more reliability in the rotation — Grayson Rodriguez could be back soon from Triple-A — or utter dominance from their relievers if they hope to go deep into October.

The vultures seemed to be circling Wrigley after an MLB-worst 10-18 record in June, but Chicago has now won five in a row and seven of nine to bring the temperature down at least a little bit. They still sit in fourth in the NL Central at 33-37, but given how weak that division has been this year, that’s well within striking distance. Justin Steele returned to the mound on Saturday looking largely like his old self, and he and the resurgent Kyle Hendricks will be a big boost to a rotation that had lacked depth behind Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly. The Cubs still need to score, though, and that’s been a consistent problem after a hot April — Chicago is just 23rd in baseball in wRC+ in June, with Cody Bellinger on the IL with a knee injury and guys like Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom cooling off considerably in recent weeks.

The Orioles enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

