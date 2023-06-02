NL Cy Young race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

We have made it through two months of the 2023 MLB season. Players are settling into their routines, and we have seen both big names drop out of early contention and some surprising performances. As we check in through the first third of the season, this article will focus on the odds for the NL Cy Young Award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. When the season began, Sandy Alcantara had the best odds of winning the award, but now, Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider has that honor.

Updated NL Cy Young odds as of June 2

Spencer Strider +210 Zac Gallen +220 Mitch Keller +1000

Clayton Kershaw +1200 Zack Wheeler +1500 Logan Webb +2000

Julio Urias +3500 Jesus Luzardo +3500 Justin Verlander +4500

Sandy Alcantara +5000 Justin Steele +5000 Freddy Peralta +5500

NL Cy Young race: Takeaways and best bets

Spencer Strider

Strider has had inconsistent run support on the mound but otherwise has been great this year for Atlanta. He has a 5-2 record through 11 starts and has a 2.97 ERA. Strider’s pitch mix has improved, and he has punched out 106 batters in just 63.2 innings of work. If he can benefit from more run support and have his win total catch up to the other top aces in the league, he should remain the best bet to take home the NL Cy Young Award this year.

Mitch Keller

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been riding a roller coaster this season and have lacked consistency at the plate. While the team has a 28-27 record heading into June 2, there have been several bright spots for this team that is exceeding expectations. Keller has pitched in 12 games and has a 7-1 record with a 3.25 ERA. He has struck out 93 batters in 74.2 innings. If Keller can keep his ERA where it is and finish with 20+ wins on the year, he has a solid shot of winning this award.