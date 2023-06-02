Brewers vs. Reds: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch set for 5:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ace Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.68 ERA) will get the ball for the Brew Crew, while Cincy counters with young lefty Brandon Williamson (0-0, 5.02) in his fourth career start.

The Brewers are still clinging to first place in the NL Central, but at 29-27, that has as much to do with the state of the division than Milwaukee’s play recently. The team has dropped four of its last five series after losing two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays this week, in large part thanks to an offense that’s ahead of only the woeful Oakland Athletics in team OPS over the past two weeks. Milwaukee was built around the trio of Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, and with Woodruff hurt and Burnes and Peralta struggling a bit, this lineup doesn’t have enough punch to pick up the slack.

What seemed like another lost year for Cincinnati has perked up a bit of late, with five wins in their last six bumping them up to third in the Central standings — looking down at the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Hunter Greene seems to be finally putting it all together, while Jonathan India and the recently promoted Matt McLain look like the team’s double-play combo of the present and future. Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft need to get right for this team to have any hope of contending for a Wild Card spot, but with Elly de la Cruz leading an armada of promising prospects at Triple-A, the future is bright.

Milwaukee enters as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds +155 underdogs. The run total is set at 10.

Brewers vs. Reds

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Brandon Williamson

First pitch: 5:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: N/A

Reds local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Brewers -180, Reds +155

To watch Friday’s Brewers-Reds matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.