Guardians vs. Twins: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.84 ERA) will make his return from the injured list for Cleveland, while the Twins counter with righty Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68).

The Guardians can’t seem to get out of neutral, entering play Friday at 25-31 and third place in the very winnable AL Central. An offense that did just enough to win last season has cratered, while the pitching staff that’s been the team’s calling card over the last few years has stumbled a bit despite promising debuts from rookies Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen. Civale and Triston McKenzie’s returns this weekend will certainly help, but Shane Bieber’s regression is cause for real concern, as is a lineup that ranks dead last — yes, behind even the Oakland A’s — in team OPS. (Bo Naylor can’t get the call soon enough.)

The Twins’ win in the series opener on Thursday stretched their Central lead to 2.5 games, but real questions remain about how much noise this team can make come October. Minnesota boasts as much starting pitching as any team in baseball — although Pablo Lopez’s backslide is a little concerning — but an offense that was already struggling just saw Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton leave last night’s game due to injury. Buxton is expected to only miss a game or two after taking a pitch to his ribs, but Correa’s plantar fasciitis — and his struggles at the plate all year long — are a huge red flag for this team’s postseason chances.

Minnesota enters as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cleveland checks in at +115. The run total is set at 8.5.

Guardians vs. Twins

Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Bailey Ober

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Twins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, Guardians +115

To watch Friday’s Guardians-Twins matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.