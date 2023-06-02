Yankees vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s marquee matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market. It’ll be a battle of aces on the mound, as Luis Severino (0-0, 1.59 ERA) makes his third start of the year against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 3.32).

Left for dead this time last month, a resurgent May has the Yankees back in the thick of a rugged AL East race at 34-24. Aaron Judge has come back from the IL on an unconscious tear, giving last year’s historic homer pace a run for its money, while a patchwork lineup that’s been scratching and clawing for the past couple of weeks will get a much-needed boost with the returns of Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson on Friday night. This pitching staff doesn’t need too much run support anyway, with Severino looking like his old self after a shoulder strain waylaid his spring and this bullpen looking like arguably baseball’s best. Question marks remain, especially on offense, but if Severino and Rodon can get and stay healthy for the stretch run, New York can compete with anyone.

The Dodgers aren’t in crisis or anything — they’re 34-24, for goodness sake — but this season has been a bit wobblier than we’re used to from the most consistent franchise in the sport. Injuries are a big reason why, as the rotation attempts to make due without Julio Urias, Dustin May, Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot (though Grove will make his return from the IL this weekend). Top prospect Bobby Miller looks like a keeper, and Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman remain superstars, but this roster isn’t quite as deep as in years past — and the Arizona Diamondbacks look set to give the Dodgers a run for their money in the NL West.

L.A. enters as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York the +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 10:10 p.m.

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Yankees +120

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Yankees +120