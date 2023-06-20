Braves vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch for 6:40 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on Bally Sports South in the Braves market and NBC10 in the Phillies market. Atlanta will start Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.12 ERA), while Philadelphia counters with southpaw Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA).

The Braves head into this divisional series riding a six-game win streak. Their lineup has been destroying the ball as they tallied 40 runs in a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Strider has not been his usual self recently, as he has allowed 13 earned runs over his last nine innings pitched.

The Phillies are also going into the series opener on Tuesday with a six-game win streak. The lineup hasn’t been as explosive as Atlanta’s, but they are finding ways to win. This will be Suarez’s first appearance against the Braves this season. He heads into this game after pitching seven shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed four hits while striking out seven.

Braves vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Phillies local broadcast: NBC10

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Phillies +120

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.