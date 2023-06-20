Mariners vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and will also air on YES Network in the Yankees’ market and on ROOT SPORTS Northwest in the M’s market.

The Yankees have been reeling since a West coast trip a few weeks ago. New York dropped two of three to the Chicago White Sox, split with the Mets in two games, and were swept in Boston by the Red Sox. That has culminated in a 3-8 stretch that has the Yankees at 39-33 and 10.5 games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East. Gerrit Cole is on the hill to try and stop the bleeding. After a rough month of May, Cole has settled down in June, allowing four earned runs over 18.0 innings in three starts.

The M’s continue to tread water, going up and down from series to series this season. Seattle sits at .500 at 35-35 entering Tuesday and have won five of the past eight contests. That has the Mariners well behind the surging Texas Rangers, who could run away with the AL West division title in a few months. George Kirby is on the mound for the start and has been erratic this season. He’s pitched well since the beginning of May but has two major blips, allowing seven runs (four HRs) to the Pirates. The other blip was five earned runs in a loss to the Padres.

The Yankees are favored at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook on the moneyline while the Mariners are -105 on the road.

Mariners vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY local broadcast: YES Network

SEA local broadcast: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: NYY -115, SEA -105

