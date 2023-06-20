Dodgers vs. Angels: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will air on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and Bally Sports West in the Angels market. Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA) will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Angels counter with lefty Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.48).

The Dodgers come into Tuesday night licking their wounds after getting swept at home against the rival San Francisco Giants over the weekend. L.A. is now just 5-10 in June, dropping them to third in the NL West and 4.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rotation injuries have taken their toll, as the losses of Julio Urias, Dustin May and Ryan Pepiot have forced the team to rely on struggling options like Michael Grove and rookie Gavin Stone. (Noah Syndergaard is also on the IL, although he was off to a miserable start before he got hurt.) Top prospects Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan appear to be keepers, Urias will be back soon and Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin remain rock-solid; in the long run, the Dodgers will likely be fine. But a thinned-out roster means that their margin for error is smaller than in years past.

The Angels are trending in the opposite direction, now just five games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West after winning six of their last eight — including three of four in Texas last week. Shohei Ohtani is on an absolute heater at the plate, while Mike Trout appears to be pulling out of an extended funk at just the right time. L.A.’s rotation depth behind Ohtani remains a question mark — though Detmers is throwing the ball very well lately — but their bullpen has been excellent, and this offense will continue to score runs in bunches.

The Dodgers enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels the +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

