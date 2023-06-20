Victor Wembanyama to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night

Victor Wembanyama’s trip to New York City this week is strictly business, as the 7’4 French phenom is about 48 hours away from presumably hearing his name called first in the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. But that doesn’t mean he can’t sneak in some tourist activities while he’s at it — like, for example, throwing out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game.

Wembanyama will be headed up to the Bronx on Tuesday night, where he’ll do the honors ahead of New York’s game against the Seattle Mariners. (No word yet on how they’re going to find a jersey big enough to fit him.)

We look forward to welcoming @vicw_32 to The Stadium tonight to deliver the ceremonial 1st pitch! pic.twitter.com/10dz0Cychv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2023

Lest you accuse the 19-year-old of some pinstripe bias, exhale: The New York Mets happen to be on the road in Houston this week, so a trip to Citi Field wasn’t in the cards.

Wembanyama touched down at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, where he was promptly mobbed by a crowd of fans hoping to get a glimpse (or an autograph) from the player widely regarded as the most highly-touted basketball prospect since LeBron James some 20 years ago. (DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Wembanyama as a whopping -20000 favorite to be taken with the first pick.)

Victor Wembanyama arrives for the #NBADraft Presented by State Farm ✈️



Thursday, June 22, 8pm/et on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/rBXDttMoDJ — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2023

Teams have had their eye on him for years now, with everyone who wasn’t in playoff contention doing their best to lose their way to the top of the NBA Draft lottery in the closing weeks of the 2023 season. The honor of picking No. 1 overall eventually went to the San Antonio Spurs, who’ll hope that Wembanyama will have the same sort of impact on the franchise’s fortunes that former top picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan once did. The first round of the 2023 NBA Draft gets underway from Barclays Center on Thursday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ESPN and ABC and available to stream on the ESPN app.