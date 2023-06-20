Guardians starter Triston McKenzie shut down with UCL sprain in pitching elbow

Just two weeks after making his 2023 season debut, Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is going to be back on the shelf for a while. The righty was placed on the IL after experiencing elbow discomfort following his start last week, and while follow-up tests didn’t confirm the worst, the news still isn’t great: McKenzie has been diagnosed with a UCL sprain and will be shut down for the next several weeks at the very least.

Triston McKenzie was examined this morning. He was diagnosed with a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament. He’s being shut down from throwing for at least several weeks. McKenzie guessed it’d probably be 4-6 weeks. They’ll continue to evaluate him regularly. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) June 20, 2023

Any time the letters “UCL” appear near a pitcher’s name, Tommy John surgery immediately comes to mind, but it’s worth noting that the procedure isn’t a foregone conclusion. Masahiro Tanaka, for example, suffered a similar injury back in 2014 and continued pitching effectively for the New York Yankees for several more years. At this point, there’s not much for McKenzie or the team to do but see how his elbow responds to rest. It’s possible that he may yet need surgery; it’s also possible that it heals enough to allow him to return this season, likely at some point in September.

Either way, it’s a huge blow to a Guardians team that’s gotten off to a disappointing start this season. After coming within one game of the ALCS last year, Cleveland enters play on Tuesday at 33-38, with an offense that ranks 27th in baseball with a .678 team OPS. The sorry state of the AL Central means they’re still just two games back of the Minnesota Twins atop the division, but it’s hard to see them making much noise without McKenzie atop the rotation.

The former first-round pick out of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, broke out in a big way in 2022, with a 2.96 ERA and 0.951 WHIP over 191.1 innings. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Cleveland is as well-equipped as anyone to handle an injury to a starting pitcher: The team has already announced that hard-throwing righty Gavin Williams, MLB Pipeline’s No. 16 overall prospect, will take McKenzie’s spot in the rotation. He’s set to make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.