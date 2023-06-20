Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani lead second All-Star voting update; Braves, Jays dominate

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is just weeks away, and voting to determine who’ll start this year’s Midsummer Classic has been ongoing since the start of June. The league office released its first official ballot update last Monday, and with only a couple of days to go in the first phase of the fan vote, they published another one on Tuesday afternoon.

Much like last week, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is the top overall vote-getter in the National League, while the red-hot Shohei Ohtani leads the way in the American League (and has the most votes of any single player at over 1.8 million). You can check out the current leaders at each position in the AL and NL below.

The ballots are hot. Is your favorite player leading the pack?



There's still time to vote for your favorites: https://t.co/AOTyLAg5Kr

Shortly after phase one ends at noon ET on the 22nd, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus the top six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will automatically be named a starter, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during phase two, which will begin on Monday, June 26.

Here are the full tables:

Updated All-Star Game voting leaders pic.twitter.com/uOUItpa4MF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 20, 2023

In case you don’t feel like squinting at your screen for several hours, we’ve compiled the top two vote-getters at each position in both leagues.

American League All-Star voting as of 6/20 Leader Runner-up Leader Runner-up Adley Rutschman, Orioles (895,217) Salvador Perez, Royals (645,650) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1,195,052) Yandy Díaz, Rays (1,124,166) Marcus Semien, Rangers (1,414,056) Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays (715,967) Bo Bichette, Blue Jays (1,561,426) Corey Seager, Rangers (827,499) Matt Chapman, Blue Jays (929,590) Josh Jung, Rangers (879,096) Aaron Judge, Yankees (1,584,254) Yordan Alvarez (1,092,322) Mike Trout, Angels (1,174,001) Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays (712,166) Randy Arozarena, Rays (1,116,525) George Springer, Blue Jays (630,313) Shohei Ohtani, Angels (1,885,144) Brandon Belt, Blue Jays (497,887)

National League All-Star voting as of 6/20 Leader Runner-up Leader Runner-up Sean Murphy, Braves (1,320,838) Will Smith, Dodgers (836,754) Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (1,649,166) Matt Olson, Braves (638,984) Luis Arraez, Marlins (1,056,439) Ozzie Albies, Braves (884,328) Orlando Arcia, Braves (1,060,559) Francisco Lindor, Mets (508,168) Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (936,057) Austin Riley, Braves (832,996) Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (2,201,468) Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks (672,779) Mookie Betts, Dodgers (1,411,557) Juan Soto, Padres (600,962) Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (673,880) Fernando Tatis Jr, Padres (495,231) J.D. Martinez, Dodgers (879,474) Bryce Harper, Phillies (722,285)

Some races of note:

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, who just made a dramatic early return from a wrist injury, is roughly 5,500 votes behind Olson for the right to start at first base for the NL.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II was just named NL Player of the Week, and last year’s Rookie of the Year is less than 2,000 votes behind Fernando Tatis Jr. Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies and Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves are also in the mix.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is close enough to run down Toronto’s Whit Merrifield.

Adolis García of the Rangers, Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox and maybe even Daulton Varsho of the Blue Jays could make a run at an outfield spot.

In phase two, fans will vote between the top two vote-getters at each position (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) to determine who will start. Phase two will end June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, with the winners revealed later that same day. The full 23-man rosters for both leagues will be revealed on Sunday, July 2.

Continuing the usual tradition, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the American League squad after winning last season’s AL pennant (and the World Series), while Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson will manage the National League squad after winning last year’s NL pennant.