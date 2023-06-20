Watch Carlos Rodon make his return to the mound with three strong innings at Double-A

Things aren’t going great for the New York Yankees right now, having lost eight of their last 12 games and amid injuries to Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortes and an entire bullpen’s worth of relievers. But while Gerrit Cole was pitching the Major League squad to a much-needed win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, New York also got some good news about 55 miles southwest of the Bronx in Bridgewater, New Jersey. A full six months after signing a six-year, $162 million contract back in December, lefty Carlos Rodon made his organizational debut, pitching three innings for the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

What a return to the mound for #Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon‼️



3.0 IP | 1 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 5 K#RepBx pic.twitter.com/ZH1ZkiYES9 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 20, 2023

Rodon understandably was a little rusty to start, allowing a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced. But after that, Rodon looked, well, a lot like Carlos Rodon: his fastball sat in the mid-90s and both his slider and changeup were on full display. The lefty retired the last eight batters he faced — at one point striking out four in a row — before ending his night after 42 pitches.

He told reporters after the game that he felt ready to get Major League hitters out, although the team plans on having him make at least two more starts in the Minors to build his pitch count back up and make sure his back is feeling alright.

Carlos Rodon discusses his first rehab outing as a member of the Yankees organization in Somerset pic.twitter.com/WzWo6gHDM3 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 21, 2023

New York manager Aaron Boone certainly seems like he can’t wait to have Rodon join Cole atop the team’s rotation some time soon.

Aaron Boone was happy to see Harrison Bader back in CF tonight and happy to hear postgame how Carlos Rodón performed in his rehab start in Somerset.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/Imvy9TAJZG — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 21, 2023

It’s been a long, long wait for Rodon, the Yankees and their fans to see him on a mound again, especially as New York struggles to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles in the AL East race. The trouble began way back in early March, when an MRI found a muscle strain in Rodon’s forearm — an injury he’d dealt with in 2022, pitching through it en route to an All-Star season as a member of the San Francisco Giants. GM Brian Cashman deemed it “something, but not significant or serious,” noting that if it had popped up in August Rodon probably would have just pitched through it. While the 30-year-old was put on the IL to begin the season, he wasn’t expected to miss too much time.

And then the back problems began. Reports of back tightness first popped up in early April, as Rodon was beginning to ramp up his throwing program. He was shut down, then underwent an MRI that revealed nothing structurally wrong, then started throwing, then was shut down again. A cortisone shot seemed to finally ease some of the pain, and Rodon has been steadily increasing his workload through the end of May and into June. The back issue is apparently chronic, but all indications are that Rodon is pitching without discomfort right now — and for the Yankees’ sake, hopefully it stays that way.