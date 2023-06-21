Reds rally past Rockies to run their winning streak to 11 games

It looked dicey there for a while, but an early 3-0 deficit was no match for the mojo the Cincinnati Reds are working with right now. Cincy scored three in the fifth and got a game-winning, two-run homer from Jake Fraley in the bottom of the eighth to top the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, running the Majors’ longest active winning streak to a whopping 11 games. They now sit at 40-35, a full game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central (pending the result of Milwaukee’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks).

RAKED.



Jake Fraley blisters a home run to right field and the @Reds have scored five unanswered to take the lead! This team doesn't quit! pic.twitter.com/0OhkNoBZwy — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 21, 2023

The Reds’ latest win was a tidy microcosm of what’s gotten them to this point. Top prospect Andrew Abbott took the mound for his fourth big-league start, and while his scoreless streak finally came to an end at 17.2 innings, the lefty rebounded from a couple early homers to allow three runs on just four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts over six innings. The team’s other red-hot rookie, Elly De La Cruz, was at it again, notching two more hits a day after coming a triple short of the cycle.

Cincy found just enough offense to claw back the lead, and their bullpen — a shocking eighth in ERA since the calendar flipped to June — nailed things down (without the services of All-Star closer Alexis Diaz, no less). That’s been the formula over this stretch: good-enough starting pitching, balanced offense that runs wild on the bases and an ability to close things out late. And while the back-end of the Reds rotation remains a question mark, this lineup can go as deep as just about anyone in the NL — especially if top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand gets the call some time soon.

The schedule gets tougher from here. After a day off on Thursday, Cincinnati welcomes the powerhouse Atlanta Braves to town for a huge weekend set before traveling to Baltimore to face the Orioles next week. It’ll be a real test, but if we’ve learned anything over the past couple of weeks, it’s that this team loves defying the odds.