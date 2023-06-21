 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds rally past Rockies to run their winning streak to 11 games

Cincinnati is now in the driver’s seat in the NL Central and doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

By Chris Landers
Jake Fraley of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates with Kevin Newman after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Great American Ball Park on June 21, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

It looked dicey there for a while, but an early 3-0 deficit was no match for the mojo the Cincinnati Reds are working with right now. Cincy scored three in the fifth and got a game-winning, two-run homer from Jake Fraley in the bottom of the eighth to top the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, running the Majors’ longest active winning streak to a whopping 11 games. They now sit at 40-35, a full game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central (pending the result of Milwaukee’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks).

The Reds’ latest win was a tidy microcosm of what’s gotten them to this point. Top prospect Andrew Abbott took the mound for his fourth big-league start, and while his scoreless streak finally came to an end at 17.2 innings, the lefty rebounded from a couple early homers to allow three runs on just four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts over six innings. The team’s other red-hot rookie, Elly De La Cruz, was at it again, notching two more hits a day after coming a triple short of the cycle.

Cincy found just enough offense to claw back the lead, and their bullpen — a shocking eighth in ERA since the calendar flipped to June — nailed things down (without the services of All-Star closer Alexis Diaz, no less). That’s been the formula over this stretch: good-enough starting pitching, balanced offense that runs wild on the bases and an ability to close things out late. And while the back-end of the Reds rotation remains a question mark, this lineup can go as deep as just about anyone in the NL — especially if top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand gets the call some time soon.

The schedule gets tougher from here. After a day off on Thursday, Cincinnati welcomes the powerhouse Atlanta Braves to town for a huge weekend set before traveling to Baltimore to face the Orioles next week. It’ll be a real test, but if we’ve learned anything over the past couple of weeks, it’s that this team loves defying the odds.

