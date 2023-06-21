Yankees exec Hal Steinbrenner ‘confused’ by fan frustrations over team’s slow start

June hasn’t been kind to the New York Yankees. The team entered play on Wednesday 6-9 this month, 9.5 games back of first in the AL East at 40-33 overall — some 16 games off their pace at this time last season. There’s context here, of course: Aaron Judge is back on the injured list, as is Nestor Cortes and several other contributors. But the problems that ail this team — injury risk, a lack of lineup depth — have been problems for several years now, and the Yankees don’t seem to be any closer to solving them (or matching up toe-to-toe with the best in the American League).

So you can understand why the mood in New York is, shall we say, testy. These are times that would try any fan base, let alone a fan base that prides itself on being the most demanding in the game. Team chair Hal Steinbrenner, though, doesn’t see it that way — during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on Wednesday afternoon, he claimed to be “a little confused” about why Yankees fans are so upset with so much of the season remaining:

“They are upset,” Steinbrenner said. “I’m a little confused, this year, being the third week of June, why they’re so upset, but they’re upset and that’s gonna get my attention, of course. Everybody just needs to know that we’re working hard on all fronts to get this back on the rails and start playing the way we were for a couple week period there in May.”

He did go on to add that he would start asking “tough questions” if the Yankees fall short of the World Series again this year — although it’s worth noting that he’s voiced similar sentiments after the team’s last few postseason exits.

Overall, though, Steinbrenner defended the direction the team is headed, as well as several controversial players. He definitively called struggling rookie Anthony Volpe “the shortstop for the New York Yankees,” and even made a ... let’s say off-color joke about the recent Titanic submersible disaster while going to bat for Josh Donaldson continuing as the starting third baseman.

Hal Steinbrenner makes off-color submarine joke on Michael Kay show



"It's true that Josh (Donaldson) has struggled, but look, at the end of the day, him hitting fifth for the New York Yankees is better thing to blow money on than a submarine ride to the Titanic."

Steinbrenner may be confused about why fan sentiment is where it is right now, but that in itself is a bit puzzling. Hal’s father, George, built a brand out of being more indignant than any fan could possibly be any time there was even perceived under-performance from his Yankees. His sons seem to want to have it both ways, appealing to their franchise’s uncompromising dedication to success while operating it more as a business rather than a baseball team.