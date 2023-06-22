Mariners vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees ,with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on Root Sports Northwest in the Mariners market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Seattle will send rookie righty Bryan Woo (0-1, 7.30 ERA) to the mound while New York counters with Domingo German (4-4, 4.30).

Seattle had won two series in a row, but two straight losses in New York has dropped them back below .500 at 35-37. They’re pretty comfortably buried behind the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros in the competitive AL West, and they’ll need to make some pretty drastic changes to climb out of that hole. A Julio Rodriguez resurgence would certainly help, as this offense is sorely lacking in impact bats if he’s not carrying the load. Injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales have put a lot of pressure on George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and rookie Bryce Miller, and that trio hasn’t answered the bell so far. Overall, there isn’t a ton of margin for error for Seattle on either side of the ball.

New York has taken on water without Aaron Judge this month, but they now find themselves on the verge of a much-needed sweep. Willie Calhoun’s injury last night makes a thin lineup even thinner, and the Yankees will have to keep relying on names like Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers to keep punching above their weight if they hope to score enough runs to stay afloat in the rugged AL East.

The Yankees enter as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mariners are narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Mariners vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Domingo German

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Mariners +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.