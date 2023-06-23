Pirates vs. Marlins: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Young righty Luis Ortiz goes for the Pirates, while Jesus Luzardo gets the ball for the Marlins.

Pittsburgh was in first place in the NL Central as recently as last week, but a 10-game losing streak has knocked them all the way down to fourth at 34-30. The team has averaged just 2.4 runs a game over that span, ranking just 24th in team OPS, and Bryan Reynolds heading to the IL certainly won’t help matters. Top prospect Henry Davis has arrived to help bolster things, but it’s going to be an uphill battle — especially while Mitch Keller is the only starter with an ERA under four.

The Marlins, on the other hand, just keep on overachieving, with Thursday’s win pushing them to 43-33 and second place in the NL East. Luis Arraez’s chase for .400 continues to carry a largely pedestrian offense, but you don’t need a ton of run support when you have as much pitching as Miami does: Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and top prospect Eury Perez are rolling, and if Trevor Rogers returns from injury and Sandy Alcantara gets back on track, look out.

Miami enters as heavy -210 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Pirates listed at +180. The run total is set at 7.5.

Pirates vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Luis Ortiz vs. Jesus Luzardo

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Marlins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Marlins -210, Pirates +180

To watch Friday’s Pirates-Marlins matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.