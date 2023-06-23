Mets vs. Phillies: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kodai Senga (6-4, 3.53 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while Philly will Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31) to the mound against his former team.

The Mets still haven’t won a series in the month of June, with Wednesday’s 10-8 loss in Houston dropping them to a disappointing 34-40 overall and fourth place in the NL East. Another implosion from Tylor Megill — now demoted to Triple-A — underscored how desperately New York is in need of more reliable pitching, as Senga, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer haven’t been nearly consistent enough considering how little depth is behind them. Pete Alonso hopes that his early return from injury will galvanize the offense, and there have been encouraging signs recently from Francisco Lindor, Daniel Vogelbach and others. But the Mets have dug themselves quite a hole in a competitive division, and this roster appears to have too many weak points to get them out of it.

Philly saw their recent roll come to a screeching halt with back-to-back losses against the division-leading Atlanta Braves, but there’s still reason for optimism despite the team’s slow start. Aaron Nola and especially Zack Wheeler have pitched much better of late, while Kyle Schwarber is on a tear this month after a struggling mightily in April and May. The Phillies have won seven of 10 to climb back into the NL Wild Card race at 38-36, and the reigning NL champs are finally getting consistent performance from their starting rotation; now, if they can just get Trea Turner back on track, they’ll really be cooking.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Phillies entering at -115 and the Mets at -105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -115, Mets -105

To watch Friday’s Phillies-Mets matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.