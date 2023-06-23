Rangers vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees couldn’t complete a much-needed sweep over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, and now the road doesn’t get any easier with the AL West-leading Texas Rangers coming to town for a three-game set. First pitch of Friday night’s opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and the game will air on Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Dane Dunning will get the start for Texas (6-1, 2.78 ERA), while Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65) goes for New York.

The Rangers bounced back from their disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Angels last week with back-to-back series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox, as Texas’ pitching staff continues to step up despite the loss of Jacob deGrom. Just about every Rangers regular currently boasts an OPS+ of 115 or better, so you know this team is going to score enough runs; whether Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney can be consistent enough to propel them to a division crown remains to be seen.

New York has taken on water without Aaron Judge this month, just 4-6 over their last 10 and stuck in fourth in the rugged AL East at 41-34. Willie Calhoun’s trip to the IL this week makes a thin lineup even thinner, and the Yankees will have to keep relying on names like Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers to keep punching above their weight if they hope to score enough runs to stay afloat in the rugged AL East. With Nestor Cortes on the injured list himself and Luis Severino pitching like a shell of himself this month, the margin for error is very thin right now.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers entering at -115 and the Yankees at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rangers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Dane Dunning vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rangers -115, Yankees -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.