Mets deal infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Angels for two Minor Leaguers

Amid a rash of injuries to key infielders, the Los Angeles Angels hit the trade market for help on Friday, acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for Minor League pitchers Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux.

Escobar is owed the remainder of his $9.5 million salary this season, and the Mets are covering all of it — minus the prorated portion of the $720,000 league minimum, Mets GM Billy Eppler told MLB.com. Escobar’s contract includes a $9 million club option with a $500,000 buyout for 2024.

The 34-year-old Escobar has mediocre overall numbers at the plate — he entered play on Friday with a .236/.286/.409 line, good for a 92 OPS+ — but he’s warmed up after a chilly start, with a .951 OPS since April 20. He’s also hit lefties to the tune of a .283/.339/.517 line. Top prospect Brett Baty’s ascension at third base has relegated Escobar to a part-time role over the past few weeks, though, and the trade helps build New York’s Minor League depth while clearing a role for another prospect, Mark Vientos, on the Major League roster.

For the Angels, the need is obvious. With Shohei Ohtani’s free agency looming, L.A. is as desperate as ever to snap their lengthy postseason drought, and their 41-35 start threatened to be derailed by a rash of recent injuries in the infield. Zach Neto (oblique strain), Anthony Rendon (wrist contusion) and Gio Urshela (broken pelvis) have all landed on the IL over the past week and a half, with Urshela likely out for the rest of the season. The light-hitting Andrew Velazquez has been holding down shortstop for the time being, but Escobar’s arrival will allow Luis Rengifo to slide from third over to short.

MLB Pipeline has Crow and Marceaux ranked No. 19 and 20, respectively, in the Angels system. The duo have been rotation-mates at Double-A Rocket City this season: Crow, a 28th-round pick back in 2019, has a 1.88 ERA in 24 innings pitched, while Marceaux, a third-round pick in 2021, is 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA over 59 innings.

New York entered play Friday at a disappointing 34-40, sitting fourth in the National League East. The Angels are 41-35, third in the AL West and squarely in the mix for a Wild Card spot.