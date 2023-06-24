Cubs vs. Cardinals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s historic matchup between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at London Stadium in London, England, as the two teams play just the third-ever Major League game in the United Kingdom. Lefty Justin Steele will get the ball for Chicago, while St. Louis turns to veteran Adam Wainwright.

The Cubs and Cardinals are next to each other in the NL Central standings, but the vibes around these two teams right now are starkly different. Chicago went through a miserable May swoon, but they’ve turned it around of late, having won eight of 10 entering play on Saturday to sit 4.0 games back of the unstoppable Cincinnati Reds at 36-38. The recent hot streak has been largely thanks to strong pitching for Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly and the now-healthy Justin Steele. The Cubs’ offense continues to disappoint after a hot start — they’re just 23rd in team wRC+ since the start of June — but Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner have shown signs of life recently, while Christopher Morel continues to mash the ball. If Chicago can start hitting up to its talent level, there’s still plenty of time for them to make noise in the winnable NL Central.

St. Louis, meanwhile, can’t seem to get out of neutral this year. Armed with seemingly the deepest collection of position-player talent in baseball, this team entered the season with legitimate World Series hopes, but the pitching has been a disaster while the offense has struggled for consistency amid a slew of injuries. The Redbirds have won each of their last two series, but it’s been one step forward, one step back up to this point.

Chicago enters as the -140 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cardinals at +120. The run total is set at a whopping 13.5.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: N/A

TEAM local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds:

You can live stream the game through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.